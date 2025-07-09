UAE’s ‘musical road’ makes cars play Beethoven

For almost one kilometer (half a mile) on the mountain highway heading into Fujairah, drivers can make their cars perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

The art project — known as the “Street of Music” — features oversized versions of road rumble strips, typically used to jolt drivers straying out of their lanes, which play the best-known parts of the symphony when driven over, The Associated Press reported.

The director of the Fujairah Fine Arts Academy, which is behind the installation, recommends maintaining a speed of 100 kph (60 mph) for the optimal rendition. Drivers have embraced the experience, slowing down to enjoy the novelty and even stopping on the side of the road to hear the famous symphony, according to the AP.