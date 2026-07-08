ADNOC wants more gas stations, eyes Africa and Southeast Asia

ADNOC’s retail arm is hunting for deals in Africa and Southeast Asia days after its $1 billion swoop on a South African gas station chain.

“Africa is the destination of choice, but we’re not limited to it,” ADNOC Distribution’s CEO Bader Al Lamki told Semafor. “Southeast Asia is somewhere we’re also open to exploring.”

The company is also evaluating expansion in parts of the Middle East and North Africa where it doesn’t yet operate fuel stations. ADNOC has a retail footprint in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and now South Africa. The main criteria for deals is that the acquisition has pay their way from day one, Al Lamki said.

“Is it value accretive or not? Can we add value to the business or not? Can we extract value from the business or not? That’s what counts,” Al Lamki said. ADNOC Distribution expects takeover of 580n Shell stations would meet this criteria, immediately delivering a 6% increase in earnings per share and a 13% boost to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) once the deal closes in 2027.