Iran’s new president could signal future engagement with the West

Pezeshkian’s victory opens a small window of opportunity for the West

Sources: Critical Threats Project , Responsible Statecraft

It’s unclear how much leash Khamenei will give Pezeshkian to pursue new nuclear negotiations with the West, given the Supreme Leader’s support for domestic production and a call for the President-Elect to continue his predecessor Ebrahim Raisi’s policies, analysts at the US-based Critical Threats Project wrote. However, it was Iran’s former reformist president, Hassan Rouhani, who helped negotiate the 2015 nuclear deal with the US, a columnist argued in Responsible Statecraft, a publication from US think tank the Quincy Institute — Pezeshkian could do similar. In turn, the US could use his election as a means to restart the dialogue on nuclear and the region at large — conversations that a potential second Trump administration could continue, if only to score political points, he added.