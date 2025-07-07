Qatari firms pour billions into Syria’s postwar economy

Qatar’s longtime support for Syria’s rebels is now translating into business deals. The latest is Baladna — the food and beverage firm I helped make famous after scooping their plan to fly cows to Doha during the 2017 embargo — which plans to invest $250 million in dairy, juice, plastics, and water treatment plants. This follows a $7 billion power project led by its parent company, UCC Holding, which is controlled by Syrian-Qatari businessman Moutaz Al-Khayyat.

Last month, a Doha-based company said it would build a media production complex to help revive Syria’s TV industry. Qatari companies also own news networks operating in the country. Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are also investing in industry, construction, and logistics as Gulf states step in to support Syria’s government and fill the void left by a weakened Iran and its proxies.