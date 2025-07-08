Nebraska independent Dan Osborn runs for Senate again

Nebraska mechanic Dan Osborn will run again for Senate as an independent, after his 7-point loss for the state’s other Senate seat last year.

In an interview, Osborn said he’d continue to run outside either party, but would have opposed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“This is a race to the bottom for folks like me, and it benefits folks like Pete Ricketts,” said Osborn, criticizing the GOP senator he’d be running against. Osborn did not renounce Democratic support, saying that Nebraskans will “know I work for them and no one else.”

Jane Kleeb, the chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, said that the party would not back a candidate of its own against Ricketts, and would let Osborn run one-on-one against a GOP incumbent, as it did in 2024. “We like the chances of a mechanic versus a billionaire.”