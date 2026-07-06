Saudi sales offsets Gulf property slowdown for DarGlobal

Buyers of high-end property have been active in Saudi Arabia this year, even as the Iran war has dented sales of the priciest homes elsewhere in the Gulf, according to DarGlobal CEO Ziad El Chaar.

The London-listed developer, which focuses on branded luxury residences, said its international reach had helped cushion the impact of the conflict: While some foreign buyers paused purchases in Dubai and Doha, “in Saudi and Spain, sales are still holding up beautifully,” El Chaar told Semafor.

Dubai’s luxury housing market had enjoyed years of strong growth before the war began, becoming the world’s biggest market for homes priced above $10 million, according to real estate consultancy Knight Frank. While the conflict hasn’t resulted in sharp declines in listing prices, there have been reports of buyers pushing sellers harder than they would have in the past.

Some people are going to developers and saying “give me a 30% discount,” El Chaar said. “We will not do it.”

As sales in some locations stall, El Chaar said his company’s projects in Jeddah and Riyadh are connecting with buyers, in part because of the lack of equivalent properties in those markets. Its Trump mansions in Riyadh, for example, have built-up areas ranging from 1,900 square meters (20,000 square feet) to 7,000 sqm.

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Most of the buyers are Saudi citizens, but international demand increased after the kingdom introduced a law this year allowing foreign ownership, he said.