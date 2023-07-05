What analysts are saying about growing tensions between India and China

In remarks that were seen as targeting China, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday that some neighboring countries were using “cross-border terrorism as an instrument” to carry out their policies.

His address at the opening of the 23rd Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) — which includes member states like China, Pakistan, and Russia — were seen as the latest example of growing divisions between the two most populous countries in the world.

Analysts said his comments also raised questions about New Delhi’s role in the Indo-Pacific, and whether the country is pursuing a serious partnership with the U.S.

We’ve rounded up experts’ interpretations of what this means.