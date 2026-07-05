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Thousands mourn slain Iranian leader

Jul 5, 2026, 6:18pm EDT
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Former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral
Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Tens of thousands of Iranians gathered in Tehran on Sunday for the funeral of slain leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with supporters chanting calls for “revenge” against the US.

Three of Khamenei’s sons attended the gathering — the beginning of a six-day procession — but the son who succeeded him as supreme leader, Mojtaba, didn’t make an appearance, adding to questions about his health.

Tehran is looking to galvanize public support amid a ceasefire with the US.

But analysts say the Islamic Republic’s leverage in future talks is weakening as more oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz: “The faster countries restock their buffers of crude, the weaker Iran’s ability to threaten the world economy” by closing the waterway, The Wall Street Journal wrote.

J.D. Capelouto
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