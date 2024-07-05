Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accused of money laundering

Bolsonaro faces a ‘dizzying array’ of legal investigations

Source: Associated Press

Besides the jewelry case, Bolsonaro faces an array of charges that the Associated Press characterized as “dizzying.” The Brazilian police has been investigating him ever since he took office in 2019, and even more charges emerged after his failed attempt at reelection in 2022. He faces accusations of inciting the 2023 uprising against his successor, falsifying his COVID-19 vaccination certificate, and spreading disinformation. He was even accused of harassing a humpback whale, though the investigation was later dropped. Bolsonaro denies all the allegations, and his allies have described the probes as persecutory, the AP added.