France’s far right expected to fall short of majority in second round of election

Le Pen and National Rally may have to moderate some of their positions

Source: Politico

National Rally was born as a radical-right group, but Le Pen has “put some water in her wine” over the years and worked to moderate some of the party’s positions, especially over defense and security, one expert told Politico. Some analysts have described the process as “melonization” — a reference to the far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who also toned down her anti-NATO and anti-EU discourse after coming to power. But a more moderate approach internationally doesn’t necessarily mean Europe can breathe easy, Politico added. Neither leader has softened their position in their home country, and a collaboration between the two may mean an even more “radical and confrontational” turn for the continent.