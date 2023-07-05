Why African countries are turning to green bonds

African countries — beset by high levels of debt and vulnerable to fast-rising global interest rates — are increasingly turning to green financing solutions.

Egypt and Angola — two of the continent’s largest economies, which both struggle to access international bond markets at competitive rates — are preparing ESG-linked debt issuances in the coming months. More countries could join them. International lenders including the World Bank, European Investment Bank, and African Development Bank are promoting the tool, even promising to guarantee billions of dollars of such debt to encourage private investors to fund African countries’ Sustainable Development Goals. But so far only four nations have issued green bonds in Africa, representing less than 1% of the global green bond market.

“The market … is effectively closed to all but a couple of entities in Africa,” Matthew Vodola, founder of Windham Advisory, a U.S. firm specializing in climate finance in emerging markets, told me . “A climate angle makes it possible to find support from multilateral backers and is the most viable way to catalyze private or commercial capital.”