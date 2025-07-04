Bahrain ambassador to return to Lebanon as Gulf ties warm

Bahrain is preparing to reopen its embassy in Beirut, the latest in warming ties between the Gulf and Lebanon.

Ambassadors from Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE left the Lebanese capital in October 2021, with Gulf leaders voicing concern over Iran’s growing influence in Lebanon via its proxy in the country, Hezbollah.

With the Iran-backed group now weakened by persistent Israeli attacks, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, elected in January, has looked to restore his country’s standing in the region: The UAE and Kuwait have lifted travel bans, while Saudi Arabia has agreed to make it easier for Lebanese exports to reach the kingdom. Signs of a revival are noticeable on the streets of Beirut, with Emirati, Kuwaiti, and Qatari tourists returning for summer holidays, Arab News reported.