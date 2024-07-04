Global warming is intensifying hurricanes like Beryl

The number of hurricanes is unchanged, but they’re getting stronger

Source: BBC

Beryl is a record-breaking outlier — but representative of the extremes that can be expected as climate change progresses, one analyst said. Ocean heating isn’t changing the number of hurricanes that occur every season, but it is changing the speed at which they are intensifying, making the season feel more aggressive. Intense hurricanes will be the norm going forward, one meteorologist told the BBC. It’s not entirely clear to what degree climate change contributed to Beryl’s early formation, but “climate models suggest that the mean intensity of hurricanes will increase in the future due to enhanced global warming,” said Hiroyuki Murakami, a research scientist with the Washington DC-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.