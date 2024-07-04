China plans to boost sustainable aviation fuels in investment drive

Chinese authorities — whose interventions and support have driven the country’s dominance of a swath of green technologies — announced an upgraded focus on sustainable aviation fuels.

The new research and standard-setting organization unveiled by Beijing comes with China expected to soon outline new policies on the use of SAF which, given the size of the country’s aviation sector, could drive huge investment in the industry, Reuters reported.

The fuels, typically made with renewable waste or residues, are key to cutting emissions from the aviation sector but estimates vary wildly over how much headway they will make in the coming years: BloombergNEF projects that SAF could account for between 5% and 71% of total aviation fuel demand by 2050.