US asset manager to launch Sharia-compliant credit fund

Principal Asset Management, the Iowa-based firm that manages more than $590 billion, is planning to launch a Sharia-compliant US private credit fund aimed at Gulf family and institutional investors.

The firm is working on the fund — which it says will be one of the first of its kind — with a Saudi institution and aims to start fundraising later this year, Matt Darrah, Principal’s head of credit, told Semafor.

“It’s been very difficult for family offices, banks, some of the insurers, to get access to US private credit in the past because they have very strict Sharia requirements,” Darrah said. A key stumbling block is that charging interest is prohibited in some interpretations of Islamic law.

The fund will lend to “Main Street, everyday US businesses that are AI-proof, recession resilient, and generate heavy cash flows,” including early childhood education, plumbing, and automotive repair, Darrah said.