Saudi soccer club Al Hilal shocks Man City

Saudi football club Al Hilal pulled off a stunning upset of the English Premier League giants Manchester City in the Club World Cup.

The shock victory, thanks to an extra-time goal, propelled the team to the quarterfinals of the tournament, where they will play Brazil’s Fluminense on Friday.

The tournament, hosted by the US, has thus far largely been characterized by low levels of fan attendance and extreme heat that has resulted in a players’ union warning of the risk to players as temperatures surge. Yet it has also showcased the growing role of non-Western clubs, and backers, in the sport: Manchester City is owned by the UAE’s Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, and earlier in the tournament played against Al Ain — owned by his older brother, the UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.