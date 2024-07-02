Thousands flee Gaza’s second-largest city

Thousands of Palestinians fled Khan Younis on Tuesday after Israel’s military ordered a mass evacuation, signaling that a ground invasion of Gaza’s second-largest city is likely. The order has put already-displaced Palestinians in a “harrowing, horrific, and incredibly difficult” situation, a UN official said, forcing them into overcrowded and under-resourced camps. “We have no other choice now but to die in our homes because there is no place left that we have not been displaced to,” one Palestinian told the BBC. The order comes as tensions between Israel’s military and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government hit a record high as Israeli generals — worried about a potential conflict with Hezbollah — press for a truce in Gaza, even if Hamas is not defeated.