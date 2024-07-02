Ex-spy chief becomes Dutch PM as new right-wing coalition reflects a changing Europe

A former Dutch spy chief became the prime minister of the Netherlands on Tuesday, heading a right-wing anti-immigration coalition that reflects changes underway across Europe.

Though the far-right party of Geert Wilders won last year’s election, he had to shelve his own prime ministerial ambitions in order to win more moderate parties’ backing for the alliance.

The coalition’s inauguration comes after the far right made historic gains in European Parliament elections last month, and soon after Marine Le Pen’s National Rally won the first round of French parliamentary elections on Sunday. “Nationalist populism now looks like a permanent and even defining feature of western politics,” the Financial Times’ chief foreign affairs commentator wrote, “rather than a temporary aberration.”