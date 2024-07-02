rotating globe
EventsNewsletters
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
EventsNewsletters
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
Updated Jul 2, 2024, 8:07am EDT
politicsEurope

Ex-spy chief becomes Dutch PM as new right-wing coalition reflects a changing Europe

Patrick Van Katwijk/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

A former Dutch spy chief became the prime minister of the Netherlands on Tuesday, heading a right-wing anti-immigration coalition that reflects changes underway across Europe.

Though the far-right party of Geert Wilders won last year’s election, he had to shelve his own prime ministerial ambitions in order to win more moderate parties’ backing for the alliance.

The coalition’s inauguration comes after the far right made historic gains in European Parliament elections last month, and soon after Marine Le Pen’s National Rally won the first round of French parliamentary elections on Sunday. “Nationalist populism now looks like a permanent and even defining feature of western politics,” the Financial Times’ chief foreign affairs commentator wrote, “rather than a temporary aberration.”

Semafor Logo
AD