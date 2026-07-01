US advisory firm A&M looks to win rivals’ market share in Gulf

Consultancy firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) aims to expand its Middle East business by as much as five times over the next few years, betting it can steal market share from rivals even as demand for advisory services shrinks.

The firm is on track to double its Gulf revenue this year despite the impact of the Iran war and weaker spending on consultants in Saudi Arabia, Collie Spink, A&M’s managing director and regional head for the Middle East, said in an interview.

“There are certain headwinds from the conflict that have stymied some of the growth we expected,” Spink said. But “the tailwinds are stronger than the headwinds.”

A&M expects growth to come from advising the Saudi government on investment projects, mergers and acquisitions, and tourism and hospitality developments. Spink said the firm is also seeing rising demand for consultancy tied to localizing military manufacturing, which has acquired a new urgency in the wake of the Iran war.