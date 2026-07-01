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UAE oil exports hit a high amid Iran war

Jul 1, 2026, 8:07am EDT
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A crude tanker carrying UAE oil after passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters.

The UAE’s oil exports hit a record high in June, as the country took advantage of its exit from OPEC and skirted Iranian threats in the Strait of Hormuz. UAE exports averaged 3.7 million barrels a day during the month, according to industry data cited by Reuters — significantly above the 3.3 million seen earlier this year, or its previous 3.5-million-barrel OPEC quota.

Abu Dhabi has sent tankers through the strait with their transponders turned off to evade Iranian surveillance, and used a pipeline to Fujairah that bypasses the chokepoint. Overall Gulf crude exports remain subdued though: Loadings rose to 7 million barrels a day in June, less than half prewar levels.

Dominic Dudley
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