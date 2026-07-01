Qatar reviews workers’ rights

Qatar overhauled its labor laws, adding for the first time provisions that allow for part-time and freelance work to be regulated, and others that make it harder to launch strikes.

In changes the government said were aimed at “reinforcing the balance between the rights of workers and employers,” the maximum length of non-compete clauses has been doubled to two years. Larger companies will also have to set up joint committees of management and staff, and face enhanced oversight to ensure they pay wages on time.

While strikes are technically legal in Qatar, the new regulations mean disgruntled employees face challenging hurdles to launch one: Among other things, they can only last six days, are unpaid, and employers can hire temporary replacement workers. Anyone who agitates for a strike for illegitimate reasons can be fired without notice.

— Dominic Dudley