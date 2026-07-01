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Kuwaiti telecom Zain Group lands Syria mobile license

Jul 1, 2026, 8:04am EDT
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$1.5 billion.
Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa with senior officials from Zain Group. Courtesy of Zain.

Kuwaiti telecom Zain Group plans to invest more than $1.5 billion over the next decade to upgrade and operate a mobile network in Syria, the latest in a series of Gulf investments since the fall of the Assad regime. The company will acquire a 75% stake in the existing MTN network, with the Syrian government holding the remaining 25%; Zain said it will spend $800 million to modernize a service that ranks among the world’s worst in terms of speed and reliability.

The deal adds to growing Gulf spending in Syria, as governments and companies jockey for a role in the country’s reconstruction. Emirati, Qatari, and Saudi firms have announced projects spanning aviation, banking, energy, ports, and real estate.

Mohammed Sergie
AD