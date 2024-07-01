Events Newsletters
Diego Mendoza
Updated Jul 1, 2024, 6:45pm EDT

SKorea impeachment petition crashes site

Jeon Heon-Kyun/Reuters
More than 800,000 South Koreans signed a petition calling on parliament to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, crashing the website where it was posted, a lawmaker said on Monday. The petition accuses Yoon of raising tensions with the North to dangerous new levels as well as claims of corruption, including allegedly whitewashing an investigation into a marine’s death last year. Yoon remains highly unpopular, and his conservative People Power Party underperformed in the country’s most recent parliamentary elections in April. Korean law requires parliament to consider petitions that get more than 50,000 signatures, but it’s unclear if the opposition Democratic Party will actually try to impeach Yoon.

