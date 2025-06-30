Republicans test new red line: Denaturalization

The Trump administration opened the door on Monday to formally examining Zohran Mamdani’s US citizenship — part of a growing effort to target the immigration status of a wide range of individuals.

Democrats rallied behind the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor over the weekend, after Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles urged the Trump administration to consider revoking Mamdani’s citizenship. That intraparty support for Mamdani, who has been a naturalized citizen since 2018, grew after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about the idea and didn’t say no.

“I have not seen those claims, but surely if they are true, it’s something that should be investigated,” Leavitt told reporters on Monday, referring to Ogles’ claim that the Uganda-born Mamdani might have concealed his support for “terrorism” in his application for citizenship.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice confirmed that it had received Ogles’ letter, but did not comment further.

“Trump will stop at nothing to protect billionaires and price gouging corporations, even racist bullsh*t like this,” wrote Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy on Bluesky. New York Rep. Ritchie Torres, a Mamdani critic, called the Ogles effort “unAmerican.”

The Ogles letter didn’t come from nowhere. By the time he sent it, the administration was already expanding efforts to denaturalize immigrants.That effort, in a June 11 memo first reported by The Associated Press, focuses on immigrants accused of crimes, though those can range from terrorism to “concealment of material information” when seeking citizenship.

In addition, on Monday, the administration announced that it had revoked a visa for the members of Bob Vylan, a British hip-hop duo, after they led a chant of “death to the IDF” at a UK music festival.

“We’re trying to eradicate and stop antisemitism,” DOJ civil rights division attorney Leo Terrell explained on Fox News. “Getting a visa is a privilege, and that man is a person who wants to incite violence.”

