Fragile Iran-Gulf balance appears to hold after strikes

Iran’s attack on a US military base in Qatar last week, following American airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, was a marked change in course from a warming of ties between Tehran and the Gulf — sparking widespread condemnation from regional leaders, but not much else.

Those improved ties appear to have survived the Qatar strike, while the Gulf now worries about “an unrestrained Israel,” The Washington Post reported: The main source of regional instability, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said, was the “conflict taking place in Gaza.”