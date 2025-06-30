Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ eyes stake in seed firm

Updated Jun 30, 2025, 8:21am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Innovation Oasis, ADQ’s agriculture R&D center in Al Ain.
Courtesy of ADQ

Abu Dhabi is looking to secure the seeds of the future. Sovereign wealth fund ADQ is in talks to acquire 35% of the vegetable seed division of Limegrain, a French agricultural cooperative that is the world’s top producer of numerous crops — including carrot, cauliflower, and tomato — as the UAE looks to reduce its reliance on food imports while addressing future threats from climate change.

Limegrain and Silal, an ADQ agri-tech portfolio company, would establish a research and development joint venture focused on desert-adapted vegetables as part of the deal. The collaboration would look to develop genetic modifications to seeds that make crops more resilient to extreme heat, drought, and saltier soil. R&D would be conducted at Silal’s greenhouses and labs in Al Ain. The UAE imports as much as 90% of its food, but wants to reduce that to 50% by 2050.

Kelsey Warner
AD
AD