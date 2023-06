Brazil's electoral court voted 4-1 to ban Jair Bolsonaro from running for public office for eight years –– what amounts to two presidential terms –– for making false claims about the country's voting systems.

The former president, often dubbed the "Trump of the Tropics," asserted, without evidence that Brazil's electoral system was vulnerable to fraud.

This is the first time ever this court has banned a former president.

This is a breaking news story. Please return soon for updates.