Sovereign wealth funds pivot to private markets and infrastructure

Sovereign wealth funds are accelerating a shift toward private markets and infrastructure, with investors in the Middle East leading the rotation, according to research from Invesco. In a global survey of 144 institutions managing about $29 trillion in assets, Invesco found that infrastructure allocations have grown faster than any other alternative asset class over the past five years.

This is an area where Gulf sovereign funds have been particularly active in recent years, and now the sentiment has been quantified: All Middle East investors surveyed viewed AI as a “transformative technology,” compared with 77% globally, and all identified AI infrastructure and semiconductors as major long-term investment opportunities.