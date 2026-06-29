Iran says no high-level US talks planned

Iran contradicted the US’ assertion that the countries plan to hold high-level talks in Qatar on Tuesday to shore up their shaky ceasefire.

The conflicting statements were the latest sign that “there seems to be little common ground — including what kind of talks are even taking place,” Politico wrote.

Iran has looked to reassert leverage over the Strait of Hormuz, rejecting a France-backed plan to demine the waterway, saying Tehran would exclusively clear mines. But the regime faces an “expiration date on this weapon of mass disruption,” an expert told Foreign Policy, as countries increasingly find ways to circumvent Hormuz, likely forcing Iranian officials to exert pressure on Washington for sanctions relief.