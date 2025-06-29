World must invest in drought resilience: OECD

The world must invest in drought resilience as global warming changes rainfall patterns, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned.

A new report by the group of developed nations predicts that long periods of too little rain and not enough water will become more frequent and severe: Some 25% of the world’s land mass is now exposed to drought, up from 10% in the early 1900s.

Water shortages cause a third of all deaths from natural disasters, as droughts can cripple food production and cause starvation.

The report argues that every dollar invested in water management, climate-resilient farming, and forest and wetland conservation could have a $10 return purely by lessening the impact of future droughts.