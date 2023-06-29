Insights: New TB vaccine slated for phase 3 trials

TB is among the leading causes of death in South Africa, Nomathamsanqa Majozi of the Africa Health Research Institute said in a statement about the Gates Foundation’s vaccine funding.

“In the area where I live and work, more than half of all people have had, or will have, TB at some point in their lives. The consequences are devastating, both at a personal and a community level,” Majozi added.

The existing vaccination for TB, called BCG, is about a 100 years old, but is only considered partially effective against the bacterium, which asymptomatically infects approximately a quarter of the world’s population. It is estimated that a new vaccine which is at least 50% effective could save 8.5 million lives over the next 25 years.

The charity is funneling $550 million in funding to the vaccine’s development.