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US and Iran test truce with fresh strikes

Jun 28, 2026, 6:08pm EDT
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Smoke rises from explosions at an unknown location, following what CENTCOM said were strikes on Iran
US Central Command/Handout via Reuters

The US and Iran traded strikes over the weekend, the latest test of the countries’ fragile ceasefire.

Tehran attacked American military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain after the US accused Iran of attacking a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz and targeted Iranian infrastructure in response.

The revival of hostilities less than two weeks into the truce shows that “deliberately opaque wording” in the nations’ memorandum of understanding is “crumbling under the pressure,” as both sides embrace conflicting interpretations, The Guardian’s diplomatic editor wrote.

The US and Iran plan to meet in Qatar on Tuesday and discuss their dispute over the strait, Axios reported.

J.D. Capelouto
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