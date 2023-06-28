Insights: Wagner Group’s mutiny may mean chaos for global operations

Wagner mercenaries are inextricably linked to CAR, where they have had a presence since 2018. The country has been described as a “perfect laboratory” for what Wagner, and by extension the Kremlin, are capable of in the region.

The Financial Times reported in 2021 that Wagner operates with impunity in CAR, with one senior security official in Bangui describing the situation there as “a shit show.”

We've curated insightful analysis on how Russia's takeover of Wagner might spell trouble for Africa.