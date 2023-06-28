New Zealand moves to eradicate every single rat

New Zealand has lost nearly a third of its native wildlife since humans settled on the island, according to the BBC. Predatory animals landed on the island with European settlers, and hunted species that did not have the ability to defend themselves.

Predator Free Wellington's aim is to eradicate not only rats, but every “possum, stoat and weasel” from the Wellington area.

PFW has organized 58 volunteer-run trapping groups across the Miramar Peninsula where Wellington is located, and is working with community members to set up poison traps to kill predators.