Insights: Why Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro could be barred from office

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose supporters ransacked government buildings earlier this year after he lost his reelection bid, could be barred from holding office over his efforts to sow mistrust in Brazil's electoral system.

Brazil’s top electoral court has been holding a trial over whether Bolsonaro committed an abuse of power in his efforts to overturn his loss to Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva. On Tuesday, one justice voted to bar him from office until 2030, and proceedings are expected to resume Thursday.

We've curated insights and analysis on what this means for Bolsonaro's political future.