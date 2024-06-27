Why Trump talking about Big Oil at the presidential debate could be a ‘win’ for the Republican frontrunner

Fossil fuel industry is thriving under Biden

Sources: CNN , League of Conservation Voters

Despite promising to “destroy” the biggest culprits of greenhouse emissions, oil companies have made record profits under President Joe Biden, bringing in $250 billion between 2021 and 2023, a 160% jump compared to the first three years of the Trump administration, according to CNN. The windfall “underscores the limited influence of any US president” on the energy industry, CNN noted, and issues beyond Biden’s control, like the war in Ukraine and a post-pandemic surge in travel, have driven the record-demand for oil. But at the same time, through the Inflation Reduction Act, “President Biden has done more to invest in clean energy jobs” than any former administration, the League’s Sittenfeld told Semafor, again highlighting the two candidates’ diverging attitudes to the environment.