Denmark’s radical methane tax hits farmers, but may not lower meat consumption

New Zealand’s methane tax provides a cautionary tale for Denmark

Sources: Infometrics , Statista , Al Jazeera

New Zealand this month repealed its own methane livestock tax — crafted under former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government — after New Zealand farmers raised similar concerns about the economic repercussions of the tax as seen in Europe. But New Zealand’s agriculture sector dwarfs Denmark’s, accounting for 5% of GDP compared to about 1.3% respectively, and the current New Zealand government argued that the methane tax could send jobs overseas if it took effect, Al Jazeera reported. The country’s new right-wring cabinet said it would instead invest $245 million in commercializing emission-reduction technology to offset what might be lost by scrapping the methane tax. It’s possible that in Denmark, a smaller agricultural sector may have less sway, but the tax could also have less overall effectiveness.