Animated adaptation of popular sci-fi novel goes viral in China

An animated adaptation of the sequel to sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem has gone viral in China. The series, which is based on The Dark Forest and was reportedly made by a single animator with no budget, has been viewed more than 15 million times on Bilibili, a Chinese platform similar to YouTube. The amateur production has gained traction in part due to its sophisticated 3D animation and the use of the same soundtrack that accompanied the official audiobook, but also its humble origins. “This creation, therefore, challenges the traditional mode of animation production,” Radii China wrote.