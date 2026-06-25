Gulf wealthy snap up exclusive European mansions

Gulf billionaires are still snapping up some of Europe’s most expensive properties: A hospitality group owned by a Qatari royal family member is buying a Sardinian compound once known for its infamous “bunga bunga” parties.

Villa Certosa was sold by the heirs of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who hosted a parade of world leaders there in the early 2000s. Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani’s Constellation Hotels, which has a growing portfolio of resorts mostly in Africa, paid some €350 million ($395 million) for the sprawling estate, Reuters reported.

In another sign of real estate ebullience, the scion of Emirati property tycoon Hussain Sajwani is finalizing the purchase of one of London’s most expensive homes, the Financial Times reported. Nicknamed “mini Buckingham Palace,” Abbas Sajwani may land the 40-bedroom property for about £190 million ($250 million).