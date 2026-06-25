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Iran attacks cargo ship in Hormuz

Jun 25, 2026, 6:22pm EDT
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Ship in Strait of Hormuz
Stringer/Reuters

Iran struck a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, after warning vessels against unapproved routes, forcing the UN to pause evacuations in the waterway.

Shipping in the strait on Wednesday reached its highest level since the war began, and oil, which had dropped to pre-war prices, ticked up on the attack.

Tehran estimates a post-war Hormuz toll could generate $40 billion in annual revenue, The Wall Street Journal reported, and is pitching Gulf nations on sharing the proceeds, even as Washington reassures its allies that tolls would be unacceptable.

The world is moving toward a “new maritime order,” insurance giant Allianz said, defined by escalating security risks on established routes and higher risk premiums.

Brendan Ruberry
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