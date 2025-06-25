Events Email Briefings
FDI into the UAE spikes 49%, bucking global trend

Jun 25, 2025, 8:08am EDT
Dubai’s skyline.
Christopher Pike/Reuters

Foreign direct investment to the UAE increased by 49% last year, bucking global and regional trends.

FDI reached $45.6 billion in 2024, according to the World Investment Report from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). In contrast, global FDI fell 11% and most other Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, also saw declines.

The UAE attracted 1,359 investments in greenfield projects, placing it second only to the US on that metric. It appears that the Gulf country’s focus on making life easy for investors is paying off. “Too many economies are being left behind... because the system still sends capital where it’s easiest, not where it’s needed,” said UNCTAD’s secretary-general.

Dominic Dudley
