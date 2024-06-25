Giant firms push Japan to accelerate renewables adoption

Japan’s low-carbon solutions are largely untested

Sources: Reuters , Carbon Herald , The Japan Times

Tokyo’s strategy for weaning itself off oil, gas, and coal has been to promote largely untested technologies that activists say will only extend the life of old, inefficient fossil fuel plants. These methods include ammonia and hydrogen co-firing, or burning these non-carbon compounds alongside coal, even though public health experts are concerned about the toxicity of these compounds, Reuters reported. Japan is also championing itself as a leader in carbon capture, though the technology is years away from being able to significantly offset current carbon output. Japan’s strong heavy industry sector has lobbied Tokyo to embrace these technologies over renewables, according to The Japan Times.