First batch of Kenya police arrive in Haiti to help quell gang violence

The first batch of Kenyan police officers assigned to tackle spiraling gang violence in Haiti arrived in the island nation.

About 200 officers landed in the capital, Port-au-Prince, on Tuesday, under a UN-backed deployment after facing months of delays and court challenges.

Meanwhile Kenyans have protested over the safety of the officers, who must face Haiti’s heavily armed gangs while security challenges at home — including ongoing protests over a proposed tax hike that have erupted into violence — go unaddressed.

AD

Haiti has spiraled into mayhem since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, with gangs filling the vacuum to control swaths of the territory. That in turn has led to a collapse of the country’s economy, with almost half the population facing food insecurity, according to the World Food Programme.