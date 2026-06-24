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UAE passenger rail network to launch next week

Jun 24, 2026, 8:24am EDT
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Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, onboard at the Mohamed bin Zayed City Passenger Train Station in Abu Dhabi.
Courtesy of Abu Dhabi Media Office

Passenger train services will launch in the UAE next week, a milestone in a years-long push to connect the emirates and part of a wider regional ambition to link the Gulf countries by rail.

Driverless cars and flying taxis may still be on the agenda, but the new 55 dirham ($15) route from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah — cutting about 40 minutes of drive time — has long been anticipated by road-weary residents.

The route adds to the stalled GCC Railway, a 2,200-kilometer network due to be completed by 2030. Gulf leaders are betting on rail to move tourists and business travelers between hubs: A high-speed Abu Dhabi-Dubai line is projected to add almost $40 billion to the economy over 50 years, according to government figures, while a Doha-Riyadh airport connection (announced before the Iran war) aims to ferry 10 million passengers annually, starting in 2031.

Kelsey Warner
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