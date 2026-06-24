Gulf states appear skeptical of Iran deal

The Gulf appears skeptical about the US-Iran deal despite Washington’s assurances that it will restrain Tehran and preserve regional security.

The UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain reportedly fear the agreement leaves Iran’s military capabilities intact and unlocks funds to strengthen its armed forces. The US secretary of state is hoping to convince Gulf allies of Washington’s security commitments, but what matters more is whether the deal puts them in a better or worse position than they were before the war, CNN wrote.

Gulf states have backed the ceasefire, because “a bad deal is still preferable to war,” an analyst said. But their unease reflects a deeper frustration with Donald Trump’s decision-making, The Washington Post reported: “We got played,” a Dubai businessman said.