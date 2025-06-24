New York to build first nuclear power plant in 15 years

New York will build a nuclear plant to power up to 1 million homes, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday, in a reversal of the state’s animosity toward the sector.

The plant will be the country’s first new facility of its kind built in more than 15 years. The announcement comes four years after the state closed a nuclear power station following pressure from then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo over its proximity to residents.

New York’s embrace of nuclear follows other states, as well as companies and even other countries, which are turning to the energy source to meet soaring electricity demand, as President Donald Trump aims to boost the industry and overhaul regulation with an eye to helping US tech giants power artificial intelligence data centers.