Private equity giant General Atlantic is “facing [industry-wide] headwinds” as it seeks to raise a second climate-focused fund because of anti-ESG rhetoric in the US, its global head of climate said in an interview.

General Atlantic closed its $3.5 billion BeyondNetZero fund in 2022, and is considering raising another fund that will follow a similar strategy of targeting sectors of the green economy focused on decarbonization, energy efficiency, and emissions management, Gabriel Caillaux told Semafor, adding he was nevertheless confident the firm would succeed.

When fundraising for its initial climate-focused fund, its “hit rate [with investors] was probably 100%,” he said. This time, however, an “overlay of noise” has proved challenging as it looks to raise again: “Our opportunity set hasn’t changed, the performance of the portfolio is great, zero doubt that this trend — or the need to continue to push climate investing — is going to exist for 30 years,” he added. “The biggest issue is right now, we’re in this focus lull, where the noise is pushing investors slightly away from the market.”