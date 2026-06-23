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US and Iran disagree on deal terms

Jun 23, 2026, 6:36pm EDT
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U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to depart Reading Regional Airport in Reading, Pennsylvania
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday insisted that Iran had agreed to more UN nuclear inspections, rebuffing Tehran’s denial of such a commitment.

They’re wrong,” Trump said, with the disagreement raising fears that future talks would fail to yield a final resolution to the conflict, even as the US secretary of state traveled to the Gulf to reassure Washington’s allies on the deal’s benefits.

There are also conflicting accounts on what the agreement means for the future of the Strait of Hormuz; Monday saw 35 commercial vessels transit the waterway, the busiest day in the strait since the war began. The deal has also overshadowed fresh Lebanon-Israel talks, with an Israeli diplomat saying, “this train is in danger of derailing.

Brendan Ruberry
AD