Gulf countries ponder: Go abroad or opt for staycation?

Gulf News has found the regional angle: “Will UAE residents turn to staycations as Iran-Israel conflict disrupts summer travel plans?” The headline over the weekend captured what is preoccupying some expats, who are often sanguine in the face of instability right in their own backyard, living as they do in a place that ranks at the top of world’s-safest lists, and who, as a group, over-index on employing the hashtag “wanderlust.”

The Dubai newspaper queried hoteliers, who reported a small uptick in interest from domestic travelers, but no “trend” just yet. The story comes as travel disruptions affect Dubai Airport — the world’s busiest travel hub — and with the UAE’s annual summer exodus to home countries and cooler climes underway. British Airways has paused flights to Dubai and Doha; Air Canada and United Airlines have also canceled flights to Dubai.