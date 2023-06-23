AI is helping scientists and startups fight El Niño

Scientists and startups have a new tool to blunt the effects of warmer temperatures in the Pacific Ocean that typically upend global weather patterns known as El Niño: artificial intelligence.

June marked the official start of the latest cycle, which is expected to fuel record-breaking heat over the next year or so.

AI algorithms that are fed satellite images, weather gauge readouts, pictures and text from news articles and social media posts, and other large datasets can reveal patterns that were invisible before, and make reliable predictions about what will happen next. That includes the arrival of El Niño itself, which used to sneak up on geoscientists at the last minute but, with AI, can be forecast more than a year in advance.

“Some of the strongest benefits of AI are in the areas of climate and weather,” said Auroop Ganguly, climate director at Northeastern University’s Institute for Experiential AI and author of a recent study that used AI to study how El Niño changes the flow of major rivers like the Ganges and Amazon. In older computer models of El Niño, he said, “we had to characterize this very complex phenomenon with very simplified metrics. But what we can do now with AI is to extract predictive insights at timescales that are useful for stakeholders.”

El Niño — the effects of which are exacerbated by climate change — is also a major drain on the global economy. A study by Dartmouth College economists in May projected that this El Niño may sap $3 trillion from global GDP between now and 2029 via its impacts on agriculture, public health, and infrastructure — especially with inflation and recession risk already looming over the economy.